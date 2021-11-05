Photo Gallery: Tennis Ireland Festival comes to Carlingford

We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't stopped Tennis Ireland from doing all they can to sell the sport to the next generation.

During the midterm they nominated Carlingford Tennis to kick start their ‘Tennis Festival’. This is an initiative aimed at getting young players on court and learning the basic coordination skills to play tennis but in a fun and safe way.

Headed up by local coach John McGahon who is also a performance coach for Leinster Tennis, he arranged for Tennis Ireland and regional coaches to come to Carlingford for coach education days focusing on young kids ages from 6-10 for a free tennis festival that included specific games and fun learning for these juniors.

The coaches dressed up as super hero’s and lots of fun was had on the day. In total we had 48 juniors playing on the courts in different sessions:

1) Red Ball (beginner) were we had 24 kids ranging from 6-10

2) Orange Ball were we had 18 kids play 11-13

3) Green Ball were we arranged match play and fun games for teenagers 14-16

Here are a selection of photos of the happy coaches and students learning more about the sport of tennis. Could this be the start of a further love of the sport?

