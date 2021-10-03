Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Success for Patsy Cole and Katie Rowland

Dundalk Men

Patsy Cole produced a magnificent score of 45pts to win the Paddy Markey Cup by three points from John Laverty (17).

Cole, playing off 23pts, had a dreadful start. He had a quadruple eight on the first hole but, after bogeying the second, he had a birdie three at the third where he had two shots and the five points he gained for that set him on his way.

He followed that with a four point par at the index one fourth and three point pars at the fifth and sixth before having a three point bogey at the index three seventh. He rounded off the front nine with bogey five for two points at the eighth and a three point par at the ninth.

That left him turning in 25pts and three point pars at the 10th, 12th and 17th followed as he came home in 20pts for a remarkable return of 45pts.

Jim Dwyer, playing off 10, shot 40pts to take Veterans Cup. His round included birdies at the first and 12th and nine pars with just one double bogey at the fourth.

Joseph Laverty (1) had the day’s best gross score of 40pts while the divisional winners were Brian Gaughran (11), Sean Og Cairns (16) and John Farrell (19).

Jamie Coyle (14) won Wednesday’s Open Singles with a score of 39pts which edged out Loreto Pellecchia on countback.

On Monday the country’s top club professionals will be in Dundalk for the Michael McCumiskey Testimonial Pro-Am in aid of the PGA Benevolent Fund.

Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, 2021 - Paddy Markey & Veterans Cups Singles Stableford – Overall: Patrick Cole (23) 45pts, John Laverty (17) 42pts.

Veterans Cup: Jim Dwyer (10) 40pts, Best Gross: Joseph Laverty (1) 40pts. Division 1: Brian Gaughran (11) 40/21, Cillian Halpenny (9) 40/19pts. Division 2: Sean Óg Cairns (16) 41/25pts. Padraig Ó Gallachóir (12) 41/20pts. Division 3: John Farrell (19) 38pts. Michael McNamara (23) 37pts.

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Jamie Coyle (14) 39/22pts. Division 1: Turlach King (12) 36pts. Division 2: John Laverty (16) 37pts. Division 3: Loreto Pellecchia (24) 39/20pts. Gross Recognition: Paul Murphy (3) 33pts.

Dundalk Ladies

This week’s singles stableford competition on Saturday September 18th and Tuesday September 21st was sponsored by Tres Belle Hair Salon.

Yet again, great scores were returned in all categories and a number of countbacks were necessary to separate the prize winners.

Katie Rowland, who is on a winning streak, shot a superb 43 points to claim first prize in category One. Caroline Dunne and Angie O’ Hara were the other category winners. Many thanks to Tres Belle for their very generous sponsorship and congrats to all prize winners.

Saturday, September 18 & Tuesday, September 21 - Ladies 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Tres Belle - Division 1: Katie Rowland (22) 43pts, Mary Carthy (16) 39pts, Mags Coburn (17) 39pts. Division 2: Caroline Dunne (24) 38pts, Nora Byrne (26) 38pts, Grainne Mullins (23) 38pts. Division 3: Angie O'Hara (40) 37pts, Geraldine Hoare (31) 37pts, Elaine Connolly (32) 36pts. 9 Hole Competition: Geraldine Rogers 18pts, Mary Thornton 17pts.