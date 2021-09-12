51 year old man sentenced for a series of crimes around Dundalk Town Centre

A 51 year old man in the grips of an alcohol addiction, had committed a series of crimes near his rented accommodation in the town centre, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The court heard how Leonard Gorman, with an address on Church Street, Dundalk targeted a number of local businesses and on one occasion wore a pillow-case on his head as a disguise.

In the first offence, the defendant had stolen a high viz jacket on May 30th 2019 and the following day, a construction worker reported the theft to gardai after seeing the defendant wearing it. On September 8th last year, Leonard Gorman stole a Michael Kors handbag containing an Orla Kiely purse and €170 in cash from an Audi parked on Church Street.

The next day shortly before 2am, €200 in damage was caused when a shop was broken into – although nothing was stolen from the till, as it had been left empty – and open. The following day the defendant stole a Trek bike which had only been left outside a local Costcutter store for a matter of minutes.

Last November, Leonard Gorman was captured on CCTV taking an extendable ladder from a premises on Clanbrassil Street.

In January this year, Gardai saw the defendant carrying a bike that was missing a wheel, which matched the description of one that was later reported stolen by the owner who had the missing wheel.

In February Leonard Gorman damaged the shutter of a premises on Clanbrassil street. Later that month he used an axe to break a CCTV camera of the shop he had previously broken into.

In July, CCTV from another premises showed him with a pillow case over his head and wearing socks on his hands - on the same date that a camera was stolen from a shop that he had previously targeted.

The defendant had 52 previous convictions and his solicitor told the court that over the last two years, his client’s addiction to alcohol had ‘overcome him’ having been of good behaviour for 10 years prior to that. Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling 16 months, which were backdated to July 8th when he went into custody.