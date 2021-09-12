Man accused of email scamming a company out of nearly €100,000 appears before Dundalk District Court

A 34 year old man accused of money laundering as part of an email scam, which allegedly tricked a company to send almost €100,000 to his bank account, appeared before Dundalk district court last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told the DPP has directed that the case should only be heard at district court level if a guilty plea is entered.

Craciun Caldanas who gave an address at Avenne Boucicaut,Chalon sur Saone, France is charged with engaging in possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct while being reckless as to whether or not said property was the proceeds of crime, at Ulster Bank, West Street, Drogheda on February 21st 2019.

The Defence solicitor told the court his client was not yet indicating a plea and asked the court for an order directing that the video of the garda interview with his client be handed over.

The court heard the case related to a shipping company receiving an email purporting to be from a supplier, advising it of a change in its bank account number.

It’s alleged that almost €100,000 was transferred into the defendant’s account, and the money was given to another person. Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused jurisdiction and remanded the defendant on bail to October 13th for the DPP’s directions.