10/09/2021

Expect low water pressure in these Louth areas today

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential works securing the water supply for customers in Louth. While works are ongoing customers in the following locations may experience low water pressure and/or water outages today, Friday 10th September, until 6:00pm.

Customers in Littlemills, Dunbin Big, Tates, Carrans Park and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption due to a leak repair.

Customers in Williamstown, Kilsaran and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption due to a mains repair.

Customers in Coe’s Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption due to hydrant replacement works.

Customers in Grange, Cooley and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption due to to essential works.

When works are completed it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the works, John Hand, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.”

Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

