Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
GOLF
SOLHEIM CUP
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V AZERBAIJAN
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 4PM
WOMEN'S RUGBY
MUNSTER V CONNACHT
TG4, 7.30PM
GOLF
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
PARALYMPICS
CLOSING CEREMONY
RTE2, 11.50AM
LADIES FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V MEATH
TG4, 4.15PM
GOLF
SOLHEIM CUP
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
TENNIS
US OPEN
AMAZON PRIME, 4PM
SOCCER
ESTONIA V N IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 4.55PM
