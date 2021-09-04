Search

04/09/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this weekend

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

GOLF
SOLHEIM CUP
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V AZERBAIJAN
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 4PM

WOMEN'S RUGBY
MUNSTER V CONNACHT
TG4, 7.30PM

GOLF
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PARALYMPICS
CLOSING CEREMONY
RTE2, 11.50AM

LADIES FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V MEATH
TG4, 4.15PM

GOLF
SOLHEIM CUP
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

TENNIS
US OPEN
AMAZON PRIME, 4PM

SOCCER
ESTONIA V N IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 4.55PM

