Overnight works may see disruption to water services across Dundalk tonight

Irish Water have warned that there may be disruptions to water supplies in Dundalk overnight due to leak detection works in town.

According to Irish Water, any disruptions to the water supply will occur between 10pm tonight and 7am tomorrow.

Irish Water have advised that people should wait between two and three hours after works before the full supply is restored.

There continues to be significant disruption to water supplies in Cooley, due to pump failures over the weekend.

A knocked ESB pole caused a power outage at two water treatment facilities in the area, and when power was restored, the resulting power surged caused pumps in both facilities to overload and fail.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Antóin Watters, says that the current plan by Irish Water is to turn the water back on slowly as reservoir levels are low in the area.