Dundalk craft breweries in the spotlight as part of plan to highlight independent beer brewers

Two Dundalk breweries have been highlighted as part of an initiative to promote Irish craft breweries from around the country.

There are currently 60 breweries being highlighted by the initiative, with Pearse Lyons Brewery and Dundalk Bay Brewery and Distillery being shown off from Dundalk.

According to the organisers, the initiative is seeking to promote independent craft breweries around the country, to help with tourism and to generate local interest.

Pearse Lyons Brewery was originally set up by the late Dr Pearse Lyons in 1992.

Originally from Dundalk, Dr Lyons emigrated to the US where he set up an animal nutrition company in the ’80s. He also started a brewery and distillery in Kentucky in 1999.

He later travelled back to Dundalk where he set up the Pearse Lyons Brewery, with craft beers like the Foxes Rock American Style IPA, Stout and Lager.

Dundalk Bay Brewery and Distillery is a more recent addition, having been established in 2015 by Tony and Faye Healy, a father and daughter who shared an interest in the Irish drinks industry.

Currently, the brewery is involved in multiple local projects through its work with Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme.

They work on a bi-annual beach clean around the area with Louth County Council and supply their spent grain to farmers for animal feed.

Some of their beers include the Brewmaster Lager, IPA and the Haus Party Pilsner.

The initiative is currently supported by the Independent Craft Brewers of Ireland as well as Bord Bia.

The map itself can be found on www.irishbeer.ie