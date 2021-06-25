Louth councillor wants to see more space for pedestrians in Ardee as part of regeneration plan

Cllr John Sheridan

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth councillor has said that he wants to see "pedestrians at the heart" of Ardee's streets, as Louth County Council open consultation on their Ardee 2040 plans.

The council have said that they are seeking to improve the streets and amenities around Ardee, in particular around Main Street, Ash Walk, the Old Railway and land to the east of the town.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for Ardee, John Sheridan, has welcomed the consultation process, saying that as many people as possible should get involved.

Cllr Sheridan said that he wanted to see the town develop more outdoor living space.

“We want the street space to be amended, we want pedestrianisation,” said Sheridan.

“You’re competing with the trucks while trying to cross the street."

Cllr Sheridan said that he’d want to see “pedestrians at the heart of the new streetscape of Ardee”, and that there needs to be space for both pedestrians and cyclists in the town.

“Broadly, not just outdoor dining, but way more outdoor living on the street in Ardee, I would love to see,” said Cllr Sheridan.

A spokesperson for LCC invited all stakeholders across Ardee to get involved in the consultation process, saying that they want to set “a new benchmark for public realm and town centre infrastructure”.

“Louth County Council is inviting all stakeholders and interested parties including residents, retailers, elderly representative groups, institutions, and businesses as well as community and sporting groups to take part in this consultation process and express their views and aspirations for the area to help shape and inform proposals."

