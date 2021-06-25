Local schools in Dundalk set to be part of cycling programme

Six local schools have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd,welcomed the news yesterday morning saying: “As many as 170 schools have been selected nationally following a very competitive process where 932 schools expressed an interest in the scheme following its initial announcement in March of this year.

“The schools selected were assessed against a range of criteria including school type, location and the school’s commitment to sustainable travel.

"I have also been reassured that other local schools that applied this year and who were not selected will not need to reapply as they will come in to the scheme on a rolling basis.

“This is really positive news for the schools involved as the scheme aims to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing walking and cycling facilities

“The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is supported by the Department of Education. An Taisce’s Green-Schools is co-ordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure along access routes and at the school gate.

Deputy O’Dowd added: “The improvements to the school commute range from an upgraded footpath or new cycle lane to a complete reworking of the road outside a school’s entrance. Cycle and scooter parking will be provided to most schools that are part of the programme.

“Precise details of the works to be undertaken in and around the individual schools will be determined after a detailed assessment has been carried out by the relevant local authority. The process of engagement between the schools, NTA and the local authorities is already underway.”

St Louis secondary school is on of the schools included the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme.