€15,000 windfall for Louth punter who bet 45 cent on lotto numbers

Stock image
A Wee County punter has won almost €15,000 off a bet worth less than 50 cent, with odds of 33,000/1.
The punter placed the 45 cent bet on Tuesday’s Euromillions Plus lotto numbers, picking four lucky numbers to be pulled out in the draw.
They waited on 14, 16, 26 and 31 and when they were pulled out the punter landed an impressive €14,850.45.
Lawrence Lyons, a spokesperson for Boylesports congratulated the lucky punter on their win.
“It only took an investment of €0.45 to land the windfall, so hats off to them for dreaming big and we wish them happy spending,” said Lyons.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.