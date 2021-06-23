€15,000 windfall for Louth punter who bet 45 cent on lotto numbers

Louth punter scoops €15,000

Stock image

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Wee County punter has won almost €15,000 off a bet worth less than 50 cent, with odds of 33,000/1.

The punter placed the 45 cent bet on Tuesday’s Euromillions Plus lotto numbers, picking four lucky numbers to be pulled out in the draw.

They waited on 14, 16, 26 and 31 and when they were pulled out the punter landed an impressive €14,850.45.

Lawrence Lyons, a spokesperson for Boylesports congratulated the lucky punter on their win.

“It only took an investment of €0.45 to land the windfall, so hats off to them for dreaming big and we wish them happy spending,” said Lyons.

