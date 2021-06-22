LOUTH WEATHER: Bright spells and warm temperatures expected across Dundalk this afternoon

Customers enjoy the sun in the Square
It’s set to remain bright and sunny across Dundalk today, with Met Éireann forecasting warm temperatures throughout the afternoon.
Most areas in Leinster are set to stay dry today, with hazy sunshine and some light breezes.
Towards the evening there will be a chance of some drizzle, with cloud moving in from the west.
Temperatures today are expected to be between 17 and 20 degrees celsius, with Met Éireann forecasting high pollen.
Overnight there will be some patchy outbreaks of rain moving eastwards, with temperatures dropping to between 8 at 11 degrees celsius.
Tomorrow, it will be duller in the morning with some rain and drizzle lingering.
However, in the afternoon and towards the evening it’s set to brighten up. Temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees celsius are expected.
