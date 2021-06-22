LOUTH WEATHER: Bright spells and warm temperatures expected across Dundalk this afternoon

Top temperatures today are expected to be between 17 and 20 degrees celsius

LOUTH WEATHER: Bright spells and warm temperatures expected across Dundalk this afternoon

Customers enjoy the sun in the Square

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It’s set to remain bright and sunny across Dundalk today, with Met Éireann forecasting warm temperatures throughout the afternoon.

Most areas in Leinster are set to stay dry today, with hazy sunshine and some light breezes.

Towards the evening there will be a chance of some drizzle, with cloud moving in from the west.

Temperatures today are expected to be between 17 and 20 degrees celsius, with Met Éireann forecasting high pollen.

Overnight there will be some patchy outbreaks of rain moving eastwards, with temperatures dropping to between 8 at 11 degrees celsius.

Tomorrow, it will be duller in the morning with some rain and drizzle lingering.

However, in the afternoon and towards the evening it’s set to brighten up. Temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees celsius are expected.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie