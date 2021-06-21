Louth County Council and Irish Water continue works on water discolouration issue in Dundalk

Concerns were raised about continuing water discolouration in Dundalk at the monthly Louth County Council (LCC) meeting this afternoon.

Sinn Féin Cllr Kevin Meenan raised the issue at the meeting this morning, held online due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Meenan said that he has been in touch with Irish Water on a daily basis, and that he has had contact with constituents who have spoken to him about the water remaining brown.

Irish Water has said that this issue is due to a large burst in the network, causing sediment to be dislodged and carried through the network to household taps.

According to LCC, there is currently work ongoing to solve the discolouration issue.

Both LCC and Irish Water are asking those who are impacted by the discolouration to run their taps until the water runs clear.

However, if the water colour does not return to clear, Irish Water is advising customers to not drink the water and to instead contact Irish Water.

Further investigations by both LCC and Irish Water have found that the buildup of sediment and discolouration was also caused by a buildup of manganese, a mineral that occurs naturally in the area.

Manganese is found naturally in the Fane River which is the source water for the Cavanhill Water Treatment Plant.

There are currently works being done at Cavanhill to reduce the amount of manganese in the final treated water, which will therefore reduce the likelihood of further sediment buildup in the water network.

Irish Water has said that when that work is complete, they will begin a network flushing programme to clear the pipes of any remaining sediment.