Dundalk man set to marry woman he met on First Dates Ireland eight months ago

A former contestant of First Dates Ireland from Dundalk has just gotten engaged to the date he first met on the show eight months ago.

Shez Sherry, who appeared on the most recent episode of the popular series, recently got engaged to Co Antrim woman Carla, announcing their engagement on Instagram.

In a post on the social media platform, Shez said, “She said yes and I get to spend the rest of my life with the best person on this planet!”

In his post, Shez thanked both RTÉ and the First Dates team, saying that it “would not have happened without you”.

The happy couple were congratulated by COCO Content, who run the series which broadcasts on RTÉ Two, saying it was “a match made in heaven.”

For Shez, who works in social care and Carla, who is a mental health nurse, they hit it off almost immediately while on their date in the First Dates Restuarant.