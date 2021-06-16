Kizito Ekwueme brace sees Bay FC begin KIlmessan Shield win a win

Carrick 0-3 Bay FC

Birdy Development Park in Carrick was basked in sunshine for the opening fixture in group one of the Kilmessen Shield, with Carrick Rovers pitch in fine order for the game.

Both clubs would be well used to each other with Carrick claiming the Division One title last season and Bay finishing closely behind in 3rd, having played out a draw away and losing to Carrick at home.

They knew a tough task lay ahead, but it was the visitors who took the lead, a short backpass played in striker Kizito Ekwueme, who rounded the keeper and slotted it home from a tight angle at the far post.

The Bay defence restricted Carrick to long shots and crosses with Ekwueme coming closest to adding to the scoreline, the Carrick keeper making a fine save with his legs to leave it 1-0 at the break.

The Boys in Blue doubled their lead a few minutes into the second half, Gavin Donnelly measuring up a strike from the edge of the area and curling a superb effort into the corner of the net.

Bay were reduced to 10 men after a straight red on 50 minutes but moments later Ekwueme put the game out of reach for Carrick, outpacing the defenders and seeing his sublime run pay off as he slotted home into the far corner.

Carrick failed to make the numerical advantage count and Bay seen the game out comfortably with the defence in fine form to keep a clean sheet.