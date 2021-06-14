TD's to quiz Chief Medical Officer on antigen testing at Committee meeting this week

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú will attend the Transport Committee meeting on Wednesday

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

TD’s will question Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan on the use of antigen testing and the Delta variant at an Oireachtas Transport Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Dundalk TD for Sinn Féin, Ruairí Ó Murchú will attend the committee, with Dr Holohan being invited after expert witness testimony said that antigen testing can be superior to PCR testing when it comes to establishing transmissibility.

This comes from Harvard University’s Dr Michael Mina, an assistant epidemiology professor at the US institute.

The CMO has previously said that he does not favour antigen testing, with Deputy Ó Murchú saying he is interested in hearing Dr Holohan’s response to last week’s testimony.

“I would be interested to hear a detailed response from Dr Holohan to the expert witnesses who told us last week that antigen testing can be more effective than PCR testing when trying to establish transmissibility of Covid 19,” said Ó Murchú.

Ó Murchú also added that he wished to hear Dr Holohan’s view on the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Dr Holohan has previously described the Delta variant as a “dark cloud on the horizon”, due to concerns over vaccine efficacy after only one dose and increased transmissibility of the variant.

“We will obviously be seeking Dr Holohan’s views about the danger posed by the Delta variant of Covid 19, particularly in Britain, and what the reaction should be by the State to that, in light of reports that added restrictions to those travelling from Britain are being considered by government at the moment.”

