BAR ONE Racing announces three-year sponsorship deal for Bellewstown

Bellewstown racecourse is delighted to announce a three-year sponsorship commitment from Bar One Racing with the sponsorship of a feature day during our July festival that will include the Bar One Bellewstown Hurdle and a special €25k bonus if the winner of this race goes on to win the Galway Hurdle.

The announcement comes as Bellewstown officially launches its July 2021 festival with three evenings of action-packed racing across the evenings of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd July.

Bellewstown Racecourse is beautifully situated with magnificent views of the Mountains of Mourne to the north and the Irish Sea to the east. The tradition of Summer Racing dates back centuries and the first record of racing there appears in the August edition of the Dublin Gazette and the Weekly Courier in 1726.

Racing in Belllewstown continues to go from strength to strength with seven days of racing on the “Hill” planned for the first time ever this year with three evenings of racing scheduled for July as well as additional meetings on August 24th and 25th and two days in September on the 29th and 30th.

The extra days racing is testament to the continued investment into facilities at the progressive county Meath track including the development of a new state of the art stable yard featuring 100 permanent stables, a veterinary unit and grooms’ cafeteria.

Barney O’Hare, Managing Director Bar One Racing said: “We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of a feature day at the Bellewstown July summer festival for the next three years. With the Bellewstown track being very close to our head office in Dundalk and the unique atmosphere that can only be experienced on the hill we could not ask for a better opportunity to show our continued support for racing and we look forward to partnering with the great team at Bellewstown over the next three years to bring top class racing to the hill”

Kevin Coleman, General Manager, Bellewstown Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to have Barney and the team at Bar One racing come on board to sponsor our July festival for the next three years. Bar One have a long-standing relationship with us here on the hill with Barney being a fervent supporter over the years and we are very pleased and grateful that they have made this commitment especially given the challenging times we are all living in due to the pandemic. We very much look forward to working with their team over the next three years. Bellewstown is an event which has the local community at its heart and having a leading local business support us in this way, embodies all that Bellewstown Races is about.”