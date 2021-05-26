Bookings uplift for Louth hotels and guesthouses

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Louth and across the country are welcoming the increase in bookings that has followed the Government’s recent announcement that hotels will reopen for residents only on 2nd June.

The latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) shows booking levels nationally now average 31% for July and 27% for August – the key summer months. This compares to levels of 23% and 21% respectively just ahead of the announcement.

The IHF survey was carried out on 11th – 13th May and the results are based on the response of 306 properties with 28,900 guest rooms spread across the country.

In Louth numbers are above the national average, with room occupancy at 30% for June , 31% for July and 28% for August as the tourism sector gets ready to welcome back guests from across the island.

Ross Mealiff, chair of the Mourne Boyne Lakes branch of the IHF, is calling on the Government to provide clarity on the roadmap for the full opening of the sector, including the easing of restrictions on gatherings especially for family celebrations.

“The increase in bookings for staycations in the past fortnight has been a welcome morale boost to our members and the thousands of people employed in Irish hotels” stated the experienced hotelier.

“The domestic market was a real positive last year and we expect home holidays to be very important for the sector again this year. With the progress on the vaccination roll-out we are also seeing an increase in enquiries for gatherings, and family celebrations in particular.”

“As many of these events are arranged months in advance, clarity on the roadmap and the milestones to be reached is important so guests and hotels can plan.”

Mr Mealiff knows the importance of the Summer months to their recovery, with the upsurge in bookings a clear sign that things are going in the right direction.

However, he has also called on the government to give a firm commitment to support hospitality employers and businesses into 2022, given the struggles they will face dealing with the many restrictions that will still be in place in the coming months.

“Our industry has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and with some level of restrictions likely for some time to come, tourism recovery is not going to begin in earnest until 2022.”

“The hotel and guesthouse sector is a vital part of tourism infrastructure. More than 65,000 people across Ireland were employed in the sector before Covid-19 restrictions. Hotels, including here in Louth are focused on restoring these livelihoods as quickly as possible.”

“While employment and business supports to date have been very welcome, it is essential that the Government provides greater clarity and certainty now around supports into 2022 and beyond so businesses can plan properly.”