Dundalk Chamber to host a free Family Succession and Tax Planning Webinar

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with UHY Farrelly Dawe White Limited will host a ‘Family Succession and Tax Planning’ webinar on Thursday 10th June from 10am to 11am via zoom.

This event aims to inform local businesses owners about the options available to them when considering the future of their business and planning for tax implications associated with passing their business on to the next generation.

Niall Donnelly, Head of Taxation at UHY FDW, will present on various topics including estate planning, tax law changes, tax reliefs and the impact of Brexit.

In these extraordinary times estate planning is at the forefront of many people's minds. Business owners have begun the process of making or revising their wills to ensure plans are in place to pass on wealth to the next generation in a tax efficient manner.

“Like many of our clients at UHY FDW it would be understandable if you are concerned about the effect that the Coronavirus pandemic is having on your day to day life" stated Donnelly. "Covid-19 has created a truly unprecedented situation which affects us all. It has prompted us all to consider how we can best provide for those who are here or who will come in the future."

Estate planning is so much more than just creating a will, it is a well thought out and deliberate process. The overall objective is to eliminate uncertainties and financial hardship for you, your family and beneficiaries. It is never too early to begin estate planning.

There are several lucrative tax reliefs available for both you and your beneficiaries and these should be maximised with forward planning. Brexit has impacted some of these reliefs and it is important that older estate planning advices be reviewed in light of same.

The webinar will cover Estate planning, tax law changes and tax reliefs. To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 , email brenda@dundalk.ie or register online at https://www.dundalk.ie/event/family-succession-tax-planning-webinar.