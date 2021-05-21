Seventeen films on TV over the next week

Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch as we begin the month of May.

Here are 17 to choose from over the next week....enjoy!

It Follows: Saturday, The Horror Channel @ 9pm

Jay finds herself being followed by something odd after she spends the night with her boyfriend. To say anymore would ruin an unsettling and original horror film that takes a ridiculous premise and turns it into a suspense packed story that's darkly funny and flat out terrifying in places. Director David Robert Mitchell is obviously a John Carpenter fan too but that's no bad thing. Maika Monroe as Jay is a mighty lead.

Parenthood: Saturday, TG4 @ 9.20pm

Three generations of the Buckman's are struggling with life and love. Fathers and mothers are disappointed with the last generation and the next and children are flat out confused about everything. Ron Howard's 1989 comedy drama is a funny, charming and sprawling watch about the horrors of family dynamics. Dianne Wiest, Steve Martin, Jason Robards, Mary Steenburgen, Keanu Reeves and a baby faced Joaquin Phoenix all work well together.

Papillon: Saturday, RTÉ2 @ 11.25pm

A seasoned criminal wrongly accused of murder finds himself on a supposedly inescapable island prison and sets out to get his life back. Will he find the resolve to deal with life on the island while planning his escape? Steve McQueen is on fire in this harsh, grim but thoroughly exciting film. It's a long one but the time flies by and Dustin Hoffman is as usual, tremendous in a supporting role as McQueen's fellow convict.

The Green Inferno: Sunday, The Horror Channel @ 12.45am

Justine has joined a group of student activists who travel to Peru to protest against Amazonian deforestation. On the way back their plane crashes and the jungle shows it's dark side. This homage to the video nasties of the early 80's is entertainingly gory fun. Of course your enjoyment of it all depends on how strong your stomach is because it's pretty disgusting in places. Lorenza Izzo does solid work in the lead.

The Lobster: Sunday, Film4 @ 1.20am

In a dystopian future, single people are given a set amount of time to find a romantic partner or they are turned into an animal of their choosing for the rest of their lives. Sounds odd right? It is, it's absolutely bizarre but it's also rather enjoyable, especially the first half when we get to discover the lay of the land of this strange new world. Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz as the leads both do a satisfying job.

The Sting: Sunday, ITV4 @ 1pm

An all time best right here. Set during the great depression of the 1920's in Illnois, two grifters team up to pull off a massive con job on a criminal who has wronged them. This is an absolute joy to watch as the intricate pieces of a genius plan fall into place. Funny, tense, thrilling and packed with superb showings from Robert Redford, Paul Newman, Eileen Brennan and Robert Shaw's brilliantly slimy bad guy.

Before I Go To Sleep: Monday, Channel 4 @ 2.25am

Every day for the last decade Christine has woken up next to a stranger not knowing who she is and each day she has to relearn her life all over again due to brain damage from an incident in her past. Then one day.... Nicole Kidman does nice work as the lead in a twisty turny and quite unpredictable thriller. Anne Marie Duff, Mark Strong and Colin Firth offer solid support.

The Natural: Monday, TCM @ 9.25am

Using a bat he created out of a tree struck by lightning a man called Roy Hobbs appears out of nowhere to take the world of baseball by storm in the depression struck 1930's. His career is an unusual one. A magical paean to one of the famous American sports carried by a fantastic performance from Robert Redford. You don't have to like baseball to get a lot out of this one. Just lay back and let it and that famous soundtrack wash over you.

Hanna: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

A young woman has been trained by her father for her entire life to do one thing and she's very very adept at it. Finally her day has come. Saoirse Ronan nails the lead role of Hanna, a young woman with no experience of the outside world who finds herself having to adapt to it all in a hurry. Eric Bana as her Da & Cate Blanchett as the woman looking for her add a nice heft to the film too. An action packed, well acted and slightly surreal watch.

Two Thousand Women: Tuesday, Film4 @ 11am

The inmates of an all woman prisoner of war camp band together to conceal three RAF pilots who've crashed behind enemy lines. A task easier said than done when you've prison guards around every corner. This one is funnier than it sounds and the usual war cliches aside also manages to get in a few well crafted digs at the British class system. Thora Hird, Phyllis Calvert and Patricia Roc do good work here.

Baby Driver: Tuesday, Sony Movies @ 9pm

Baby's a legend behind the wheel. His skills have him in high demand as a getaway driver but he has to have the right tune playing in his ears. Edgar Wright's 2017 comedy thriller is far from his sitcom roots but it's a nice slice of excitement for a tuesday night. A wicked soundtrack, some full on belly laughs, a couple of blistering action scenes and a fine cast that includes Ansel Elgort, Lily James, John Hamm and Jamie Foxx.

Defence Of The Realm: Tuesday, Talking Pictures TV @ 10pm

An English reporter investigating a politician uncovers links between him and the Russian secret police. Looking deeper he finds corruption that could threaten our very way of existence. This is one of those thrillers that used to be on TV all the time back in the 90s. It's old fashioned yet fast moving, intelligent and mature in a way you rarely see these days. Gabriel Byrne, Greta Saachi and Ian Bannen play their parts well.

The Big Heat: Wednesday, Sony Movies @ 1.15am

A cop called Dave Bannion's on the warpath. His hunt for criminality has came to his front door and now he's out for justice. Scumbag gangster Vince Stone isn't going to know what hit him. This 1953 crime drama was extremely controversial on release due to one scene involving scalding coffee and 68 years later it still packs a hell of a punch. Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame and an animalistic Lee Marvin nail their roles.

The Blues Brothers: Wednesday, ITV4 @ 11.40pm

Two brothers finds themselves racing against time to put their band back together to raise money for an orphanage. But angry ex's, angry cops and angry Illnois Nazi's have other ideas. John Landis's 1980 musical comedy is a masterful blend of zany slapstick, crazy stunts, some cracking tunes and a load of belly laughs. John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd lead an unreal cast of real musicians including James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles.

The Last Action Hero: Thursday, Film4 @ 11.45pm

A young teenager goes to see his favourite action star in a cinema on the verge of closing and finds himself magically transported into the film. While unsavoury aspects of the film are transported into the real world. Sorely underrated on release and way ahead of it's time, this knowing slice of post modern fun has something for everyone. Arnold Schwarzeneggar leads a cast too packed with famous faces to even start naming them.

The Hallow: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 2.35am

A new family moves into a remote Irish village that's surrounded by woods. And in those woods lurks......well you're just going to have to see that for yourselves. A disturbing but interesting Irish take on the horror genre that's sprinkled with more than a bit of Celtic mysticism. It starts off slow but you'll have no fingernails by the end. Joseph Mawle and Bojana Novakovic are effective in the lead roles.

Sicario 2 : Soldado: Friday, Virgin Media One @ 9pm

A bombing in Kansas has the US government suspecting the cartels at the US/Mexico border of people smuggling. They send in the good guys to sort it out. Well, they call themselves the good guys anyway..... This sequel to the 2015 movie is a lot blunter and far more critical of US foreign policy than it's predecessor. An interesting and thought provoking watch with Josh Brolin, Catherine Kenner and Benicio Del Toro all doing fine work.

As always visit hamsandwichcinema.blogspot.com/ for more film and tv chat.