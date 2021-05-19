Build works for new National Broadband Ireland (NBI) network underway in Dundalk

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that build works in Dundalk, Co. Louth are well underway.

In Dundalk, over 2,770 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands surrounding Dundalk including Allardstown, Ballinfuil, Carnroe, Carrickedmond, Drumcamill, Hoarstone, Kane, Philipstown, Stephenstown, Treagh, and Whitemill.

These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts, and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

In Louth, there are 8,344 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 13% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Louth will see an investment of €33M in the new high speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said the company was pleased with the progress being made: “We started physical work on the ground in January 2020 and despite the challenging environment caused by Covid-19, we’ve grown and mobilised the team working on the project across all 26 counties and are making good progress. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband as soon as possible, and our goal is to deliver that.”

He continued: “There are 227 deployments areas across Ireland, covering 96% of Ireland’s land mass. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect the first homes in Dundalk before the end of 2021. Minimum speeds of 500Mb will be available.”

“Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities right now, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainment of local businesses and communities.”