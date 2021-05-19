North Louth Hospice Invites people to get involved in Virtual Hospice Sunflower Day

Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, is this week launching a ‘Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden’. This online space has been created for people to dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one, whilst helping to raise much-needed funds for local hospice and home care services throughout the country this June.

The campaign has been launched to raise funds for Hospice Sunflower Days, whilst also recognising the difficult year families and communities have faced.

Together, 26 hospices nationwide, including North Louth Hospice Homecare, have joined to provide an online space where loved ones can be remembered and precious memories celebrated, reminding us that we are not alone.

The initiative was prompted by the cancellation of the annual Sunflower Days on-street collection for the second year in a row, and the devastating impact of Covid-19 on Hospices nationwide and their ability to fundraise.

“The last year has been incredibly challenging for many people in our communities" stated Anne McMahon from the Dundalk based North Louth Hospice Homecare.

"Our intention is that this Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden will provide a poignant and meaningful space for members of the community to remember loved ones, whilst also supporting the integral work of local hospice and specialist palliative community services. Together we remember all those we have lost and together we can make a real difference to those in hospice care and their families”.

Coordinated by Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, this new remembrance campaign aims to raise much needed funds for hospice and specialist palliative home care services nationwide.

Across Ireland, Hospices need to raise approximately €20million each year and all funds raised will directly support your local hospice, enabling them to continue to provide person-centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge.

The virtual sunflower remembrance garden, will run for the full month of June 2021. During the month members of the public are invited to dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one and make a donation to their local hospice at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

Speaking about the new campaign, Broadcaster and Sunflower Days Ambassador, Mary Kennedy, commented, “I am delighted once again to support Hospice Sunflower Days for this year’s Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden."

"During this difficult time it is more important than ever to show our support for one another and for hospice and home care services throughout the country. Together we can make a real difference to those in hospice care and their families, so I encourage everyone to log onto the website and dedicate a virtual sunflower this June.”