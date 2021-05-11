Dundalk Chamber to host Webinar with World Class speaker Simon Hartley

In the second of its series of events on “In conversation with....” Dundalk Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar with Simon Hartley, founder of “Be World Class”.

Simon has spent the last 25 years working with world class performers and teams. The theme of his speech will be “A conversation on How to Spark Innovation in your People and advance business from home”.

“We can run the business from home, but are we advancing it from home?” he asks entrepreneurs when speaking in advance of the online event.

“When we are working from home, it’s like we are treading water? We’re not sinking, but we’re not really going forward either.”

There are challenges that a lot of business leaders are facing now. If we cannot get everyone in the same room, how do we have strategic discussions?

How do we collectively solve the problems? How do we enable the people to be innovative, creative and drive the business forwards? These are just some of the items Simon will cover during this webinar.

Sponsored by Recruitment Plus the webinar will take place via zoom on Wednesday the 26th of May at 12 noon to 1pm and is free for Chamber members and €10 plus vat for non-members. To register for the event call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie.