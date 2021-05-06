Dundalk native calling on the people of Louth to join Jadotville challenge for Defence Force veterans

A Louth native has organised a charity event which hopes to raise awareness around one of the Irish Military’s most forgotten battles while in the process raising funds for Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann, the Organization of National Ex-Serviceman.

The Jadotville Challenge will see hundreds of volunteers either cycle, walk or run a combined distance of 24,000km over five days from 29th June to the 3rd July 2021 in aid of homeless veterans of the Defence Forces.

The event is being organised to mark the 60th anniversary of the Siege of Jadotville when a company of the 56th Battalion of Irish troops came under attack by Katangese forces during a peacekeeping mission in the town of Jadotville in the Congo.

“They came under siege from approximately 3000 Congolese troops and merceries that attacked them” stated Bellurgan native and event organiser Jim McEneaney as he recalled their story.

“Reinforcements were sent but they couldn’t get through, so the siege lasted for five days and five nights. There was no Irish killed, about six were wounded and then about 300 Congolese were killed by the Irish troops.”

“They eventually ran out of ammunition, food and water and had to surrender; they were all taken prisoner for about 35 days before being released to the United Nations.”

For many years theses soldiers’ brave actions had gone unnoticed, but a 2016 film, the Siege of Jadotville staring Jamie Doran went some way to remembering their story.

A year later the veterans were finally honoured by their colleagues with medals marking their courage throughout an incredibly complex and difficult conflict.

McEneaney believes their fundraising event is the perfect way to honour their legacy, raising more awareness of their battle while also funding the projects ONE undertakes to help ex defence force veterans at their three hospitals across the country which cost €800,000 to maintain.

“When the troops came back it was more or less swept under the carpet what happened. There were big enquiries over the years, but they weren’t given the proper recognition for what they had done.”

“There is only about five or six survivors left from that siege, the rest have all past on since then so this is a big way to commemorate their role in a significant event in Irish Military History. The money raised will go towards the upkeep of our facilities and to help veterans who may need assistance.”

Starting in Athlone, the volunteers in the Virtual Challenge will complete a total distance of 24,000km which represents a round trip from Athlone to Jadotville.

Awards and prizes are also given to participants at the end of the five day challenge, with the male and female who travel the most kilometres winning a two night hotel break in either the Fairways Hotel Dundalk, The Isaac Hotel in Cork or the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Jim is the head of the local Michael McNeela Branch of ONE, who runs a centre for former members of the defence forces in the Aiken Barracks in Dundalk and he is hoping that a team of four from every barracks or battalion in Ireland will enter a team with registration costing €30 per person.

The event is open to anyone and the former soldier is hopeful that the event will be well supported at home and abroad with at least 200 individuals required to make their 24,000km target achievable.

“If we got 200 people to register you would need to do about a 120km each over the five days and if we got 300 it would bring that target down to 80km which is not a big deal especially for cyclists.”

“At present we have 51 people registered having only just launched but we are hoping this will go further afield then Ireland as we have plenty of veterans of the defence forces living outside of the country and we are trying to spread the message to all of them too.”

Those looking to get involved are asked to visit www.jadotvillechallenge.com, where all the information on how to register can be found, as well as a donation page for those looking to contribute to the campaign but do not feel comfortable taking on the challenge.