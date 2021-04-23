Dundalk FC look to break attendance record virtually with the Derby for Sonia Campaign

Over the past month the town of Dundalk has rallied around the fundraising efforts of the Save Our Sonia Campaign, an event run by the family of Sonia Hoey who hope to raise enough money to send her for treatment in Mexico for her incurable form of cancer to allow her to live a longer life.

Hoey scored the winner in the WFAI Cup final in 2005 for Dundalk FC, who have become the latest organisation to set up a fundraising event in her honour, the Derby for Sonia.

“Dundalk FC is aiming to break the League of Ireland attendance record - virtually - to raise funds for the life-changing cancer treatment for our former player, Sonia Hoey” the club stated on their website.

“With the support of Drogheda United, tickets are priced at €5 each and all proceeds will go to the SaveOurSonia campaign.”

Sonia was originally diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in February 2019 before undergoing an aggressive treatment of radiation and chemotherapy every day for 2 months.

She was almost a year in remission when getting the sad news for the second time in July 2020, that her incurable cervical cancer had returned and this time it had spread to her lungs.

Sonia has already received the maximum amount of radiation treatment available to her so cannot undergo the treatment again, instead being offered palliative care with a prognosis of 12 months.

Her family have done extensive research and found the Hope for Cancer Clinic in Mexico, who will offer nontoxic protocols that will improve her overall condition and help shrink her tumours.

For this to happen, her family needs to raise €80,000 to pay for a three-week treatment programme.

The crucial derby tie against Drogheda United takes place tomorrow, with kick off at 6pm and tickets for the virtual event can be bought at https://shop.dundalkfc.com/products/derby-for-sonia-virtual-tickets.