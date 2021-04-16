Louth Senator encourages applications to Shared Island research projects with the Irish Research Council

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan is encouraging applications to be made to the Shared Island Initiative. The Irish Research Council, in partnership with the Department of the Taoiseach, has opened a call for applications for research related to the Government’s Shared Island initiative.

Up to ten awards, with a maximum value of €20,000 each, will be made under the New Foundations programme and will be funded by the Shared Island unit of the Department of the Taoiseach.

Senator McGreehan said, “The Government’s Shared Island initiative is engaging with all communities and traditions on the island to build consensus around a shared future, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

“This strand of the New Foundations programme will fund research and related networking and collaboration that will contribute new knowledge or perspective to inform the implementation and development of the Government’s Shared Island initiative.”

Proposals may be submitted by a Principal Investigator within an Eligible Higher Education Institution or Research Performing Organisation, and applicants should reference research partnerships, either North/South on the island of Ireland, East/West across these islands, or through an international collaboration with relevance for the island of Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

The call for applications for the New Foundations programme will remain open for six weeks. Full details are available at https://research.ie/funding/new-foundations/.