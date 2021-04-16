Dundalk Ice Cream shop raises over €2700 for the Save Our Sonia Campaign

XXI Ice have become the latest business to get behind the Save Our Sonia Campaign, which looks to fund the treatment of Sonia Hoey at the Hope for Cancer Centre in Mexico.

The people have Dundalk have rallied behind the former Dundalk FC player over the past two weeks, as news broke that her cervical cancer had returned and unfortunately spread to her lungs.

The family needed to raise over €80,000 to send her on a three-week programme in Tijuana, and Tiernan O’Connor of the Clanbrassil Street Ice cream parlour donated a day’s takings last week towards the fundraiser.

“Last Thursday we sold Sundaes For Sonia and we raised an amazing €2,703.50” the shop proclaimed on their Facebook page. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our amazing customers and the generosity of the Dundalk people.”

“A Huge thank you to everyone who bought a sundae. The support shown for Sonia was absolutely incredible and really shows what kind of person she is.”

Those looking to donate to the Save Our Sonia Campaign directly can do so at https://ie.gofundme.com/f/save-our-sonia-sostreatment-in-mexico.