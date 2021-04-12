GoFundMe campaign launched to Save Louth’s injured birds of prey

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds to build a new soft release enclosure for injured birds of prey in Louth.

The page was set up by Linda McAuley and Yvette Van Schreven, who are volunteer rehabilitators that assist several Irish Wildlife Charities, providing care and assistance for birds of prey which have been injured and who need dedicated treatment and rehabilitation.

“We take in all types of birds of prey” they claim on their GoFundMe page. “Buzzards are our regular patients especially as we have a high population here in County Louth, but we also deal with Kestrels, Sparrowhawks, Peregrine Falcons to name but a few.”

“Our birds come for many reasons, they might have been attacked, poisoned or found weak from collisions so each case requires its own separate assessment and treatment plan. Some might need a week to recuperate while others might need time for feathers to regrow which takes that bit longer”.

There has been an increase in public awareness for wildlife across the county which the two bird lovers are very encouraged by, however it has also meant that their resources have to be stretched.

They are calling on the people of Louth to donate to their fundraiser for a new enclosure which will help injured birds in their rehab, helping them get flying again.

“We decided we needed to increase our holding capacity and have designed a new enclosure to help us out. This will offer space for soft release where we can place our birds to build their strength to fly high once again.”



“If you would like to help us out, donating to our GoFundMe would be an incredible way to do so. Any donation big or small would be so gratefully received.”

Those looking to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/207a9gkw40, where more information and updates on their progress can be found.