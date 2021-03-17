Competition: Win a dozen of Oysters along with a Summer Farm Tour and Picnic courtesy of the Louth owned DK Connemara Oysters

Fancy some fresh, healthy and nutritional Oysters for Easter? You can treat yourself and your family to a Taste of the Atlantic and win an Oyster Hamper Courtesy www.dkconnemaraoysters.com.

David Keane, who is originally from Collon in Louth is the CEO of DK Connemara Oysters, a family run business based in Letterfrack on the Galway coast and he believes their product is the perfect addition to anyone hoping to add a little something different to the dinner table.

Oysters have for centuries been renowned for their nourishment and nutrition and are also celebrated as the food of love, that special scrumptious, sensuous ingredient to add that extra classy touch, that je ne sais quoi, to your romantic soiree.

They will deliver a delicious selection of oysters from Connemara direct to your door, from Letterfrack to your letterbox.

You can win two dozen oysters complete with a handy oyster shucking knife and a copy of the acclaimed book, ‘Oyster Gastronomy’ by award winning writers and chefs Máirín Uí Chomáin and Michael O’ Meara, to help you prepare and serve your oysters like a pro.

And for good measure to give you something to look forward to our giveaway prize includes an opportunity to visit DK Connemara Oyster Farm in Letterfrack for a guided tour and oyster picnic, for you and a group of 6 family and friends, later this summer.

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, simply answer: Where in Connemara is DK Connemara Oysters farm located?

Send your answers to news@dundalkdemocrat.ie with the closing date for entries 12 midday on Friday the 26th March.

The oysters are always in demand and available all year round with free delivery across Ireland from www.dkconnemaraoysters.com.