JOB ALERT: Betting firm hiring accountant for Dundalk office

Bar One Racing are hiring in Dundalk.

Bar One is one of the major companies engaged in the betting industry in Ireland with its head office in Dundalk.

They are hiring for the position of COMPANY ACCOUNTANT

Reporting to the Directors the position carries full responsibility for the production of management and year-end financial statements and dealing with day to day administration and compliance matters within the company.

The successful applicant, whilst not necessarily qualified, must have extensive practical accounting experience within the SME Sector and possess good communication and computer skills.

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Please e-mail (reception@jonespeters.co.uk) or telephone for an application form. Applications must be submitted by 5 March 2021.