Local woman calls on the Louth community to support Galentine's Day fundraiser for Dundalk Women's Aid

Love is well and truly in the air this weekend, as Valentines Day brings a much-needed break from the struggles of lockdown to couples across the nation.

However, a new holiday has emerged in recent years that will see gal pals all over the world get together virtually the day before to celebrate their dearest female friendships on what is now known as Galentines Day.

The holiday first emerged in 2010 after being featured in the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation, with the character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler exclaiming it to be “best day of the year”.

“Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies” she asserts during the 16th episode of the show’s second season.

Local women Gráinne Murphy hopes to get people to embrace the spirit of the celebration by calling on the Louth community to embrace her fundraiser for Women’s Aid Dundalk.

Women’s Aid Dundalk is an organisation which believes in the basic rights of women who have lived with domestic violence, where refuge and support are available to all women and their children on an open-door basis.

It is a caring organisation, which provides a nurturing atmosphere for all involved, enabling personal growth and development through a philosophy of mutual aid and self-help.

“Lockdown has been hard on everyone, especially for those who can’t see their loved ones” stated Murphy, “but this Galentine’s Day please spare a thought for the women who are suffering - at home or elsewhere because of domestic violence.”

“These women need us to show friendship and compassion and help them escape and find refuge from their situations. This Galentine’s Day support the gals who need your help. Donate what you can to Women’s Aid Dundalk or your local Women’s Aid branch.”

Those looking to support the fundraiser can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-gals-for-galentines-day, with more information about Women’s Aid and their work available at http://www.womensaiddundalk.net/about-us/.