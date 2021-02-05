Louth Senator ‘disappointed’ at Mother and Baby Homes Report Chair's decision to decline Oireachtas invite 

Fianna Fáil Senator and Seanad Spokesperson on Children Erin McGreehan has expressed her disappointment that the Chair of the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes Report has declined to appear before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee.

Senator McGreehan commented: “It is disappointing that Judge Yvonne Murphy will not come before us.

"I thought it would have been a positive opportunity to discuss the report and ask questions as to the methodology, the phraseology of certain comments and the seemingly contradictory comments in the executive summary.

“I reiterate that given the importance of this report, the significance it has on so many of our citizens and the trust the witnesses placed in the hands of the Commission, I feel that it would be positive for the survivors to know that the Oireachtas believes them, trusts them and wishes to do its very best for all the women and adoptees.”

As far as the next step in the matter is concerned, Senator McGreehan added: “The Committee will issue another invite suggesting that Judge Murphy could provide an alternative date and/or time to appear before the Committee, or an alternative member of the Commission, the Committee are awaiting a response.”

Senator McGreehan, who is a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, further stated that members will have the opportunity to discuss this matter in greater at the meeting on Tuesday when the item of correspondence is considered.