SuperValu Seed Mix and Seasame Seeds recalled due to presence of unauthorised pesticide

Two popular SuperValu products are being is recalled due to the presence of an unauthorised pesticide.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said certain batches of SuperValu Seed Mix and Sesame Seeds are being recalled as they contain ethylene oxide.

This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

Although the consumption of products containing the contaminated sesame seeds does not pose an immediate risk to health, there may be heath issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period, according to the FSAI.

Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.