Louth Senator John McGahon announces businesses in the county awarded €761,264 through scheme

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has confirmed that €761,264 was granted to County Louth businesses last year through the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

Senator McGahon said: "The Trading Online Voucher Scheme is designed to help support to small and

micro-business to develop their online presence.

"As part of this there is a grant available of up to €2,500 to

help them develop or enhance their ability to trade online.

“In addition, as part of the scheme, small and micro businesses can avail of peer to peer advice and

support through the Local Enterprise Offices.

“I am pleased to say that €761,264 was granted to County Louth businesses in 2020 through the Trading

Online Voucher Scheme. It is great to see local businesses developing and expanding their online offering,

particularly during this challenging pandemic as it has offered a new route to market for many businesses

affected by closures.

“It is for this reason that funding for the Scheme was increased from €2.3m to €39.8m in 2020 to respond to

the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"The Government also introduced new flexibilities to the Scheme

including reducing the requirement for co-funding and allowing businesses to apply for a second voucher

where they have successfully utilised their first one.

“I encourage any businesses in County Louth that have not yet applied for this Scheme to do so."

In order to be eligible, an applicant business must have a limited online trading presence; 10 or less employees;

turnover of less than €2 million; and must be trading for at least 6 months.

Businesses should contact the Louth Local Enterprise Office for more information on how to apply.