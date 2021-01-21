Louth people to be consulted on Oriel windfarm plans

Oriel Windfarm Limited, a joint venture between Parkwind and ESB, has commenced a public consultation on plans to develop an offshore wind farm in the waters off the coast of north County Louth.

The consultation will be hosted online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A virtual exhibition featuring details of the project is now also available online and a public webinar is scheduled to take place on February 10th.

Once operational, the Oriel offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to cover the needs of over 300,000 households – more than the population of counties Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Down – and contribute to the reduction of Ireland’s carbon emissions by 600,000 tonnes per annum.

Garrett Connell, Project Manager for Oriel Windfarm Ltd said: “This public consultation is an important step in the development of the Oriel project.

“The updated Oriel proposal will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits, both for the region and for the island of Ireland.

“Our emerging design harnesses new technology to deliver even greater benefit with significantly fewer more efficient turbines located further offshore.

“Moving to renewable energy with projects like Oriel will be crucial for us to meet the goals in our climate action plan”.

The Oriel project will deliver considerable investment, a spokesman said.

He continued that the Oriel project is committed to providing a significant annual community fund to support local community initiatives and projects.



The Oriel project is aiming to make a formal planning application in mid-2021.

There will be a further opportunity to engage in the planning process when an application is submitted.

Oriel will be hosting their public consultation online at www.orielwindfarm.ie which will be available until February 19th.

An online community briefing webinar will take place on February 10th at 7pm. People can register a place at this event on their website or by emailing contact@orielwindfarm.ie

The public can email their views on the project to contact@orielwindfarm.ie or write to Oriel Wind Farm, DKIT, Dundalk, Co. Louth or call on 01 963 0313.