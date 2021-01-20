Louth Senator Erin McGreehan congratulates new US President Joe Biden

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has offered her congratulations to new US President Joe Biden and Vice-President, Kamala Harris following their inauguration in Washington DC this afternoon.

Senator McGreehan, who lives in the Cooley Peninsula, where President Biden’s great-great grandfather was born, commented, “I congratulate President Joe Biden following his inauguration today.

"I, like many other Irish people, cannot wait to have him visit Ireland soon.

“President Biden visited the Cooley peninsula back in 2016 and I hope he can make another visit to the Wee County during his term in office.”

Senator McGreehan added: “This is a proud day for Ireland and also a proud day for Louth, President Biden has a deep connection to Louth and it really means so much for us all here.

"We have a small bit of ownership of his story and that is really incredible.

"A true friend and ally, Ireland's relationship with the United States will only benefit from Joe Biden's presidency.

"Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President is a wonderful moment in history.

"As a woman in politics, it shows us all that the glass ceiling is being shattered”.