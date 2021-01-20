Calls for treacherous Dundalk Market Square to be gritted

Councillors have raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians walking across Market Square saying it is “treacherous” in icy conditions.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Meenan and Independent Cllr Maeve Yore called on Louth County Council to grit the Square in the centre of town.

However, the County Council said they don’t have the resources to grit the whole of Market Square and are looking at setting up a “mini-gritting route” in that area.

Cllr Meenan, speaking at the Dundalk Municipal District’s monthly meeting held on Zoom last Tuesday, said he has seen a huge amount of people slipping when walking across the square during the recent frosty weather.

“If we can’t get the whole square gritted then some sort of a track or pathway should be gritted in the area that people can walk along, while adhering to social distancing, and know it is safe.”

The Council said the Square had been tested and complied with non-slip parameters, however Cllr Yore said she didn’t accept that.

“Annually I raise this issue, it needs a resolution”, Cllr Yore said.

“It may comply, but people are slipping and hurting themselves and our hospitals are under severe pressure don’t need added pressure.”