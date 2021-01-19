REVEALED: The top 5 Covid questions Googled in Dundalk in last two weeks

Data collected by the Google News Lab reveals the top five Covid-19 related questions Googled in Dundalk in the last two weeks.

The information was collected between January 6 and 13.

Unique searches are identified by Google as uniquely searched questions that have been Googled twice as much as Ireland's average.

The top five of these questions Googled in Dundalk are:

1. Is headache a symptom of coronavirus?

2. How long does coronavirus last?

3. Is a runny nose a symptom of coronavirus?

4. Is nausea a symptom of corona?

5. Is a blocked nose a symptom of coronavirus?

This web activity comes amid a surge in cases in Louth since the turn of the year. In the two weeks from January 4 to January 18, 2,849 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Louth.

The county has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country, currently standing at 2,210.5 per 100,000 population.

You can find more general information on Google Trends here.