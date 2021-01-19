Louth relations await cousin Joe Biden's inauguration as US President

Councillor Andrea McKevitt and her sister Ciara, are eagerly counting down the minutes until "Cousin Joe" takes the Oath of Office to become the 46th President of the United States of America.

The event takes place on Wednesday amid a huge security operation at the Capitol in Washington following insurrection at the seat of government earlier this month.

"It will indeed be a very proud day for the Finnegan clan here in the peninsula and further afield," Cllr McKevitt said.

Cllr McKevitt informed us that there will be low key celebrations on Wednesday for the inauguration ceremony, they intend to Zoom with the rest of the family to watch cousin Joe be sworn into office.

Ciara says she’s making a Joe Biden cake to mark the event.

The sisters believe that Joe Biden will bring "a fresh ideal to a deeply divided United States and will be a President for all the citizens he represents, and of course, will be a good friend to Ireland and indeed the peninsula."