€67,700 funding announced for Louth recreational amenities

€67,700 in funding has been announced for outdoor recreational amenities in Louth.

As part of Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme funding announced on Monday, four projects in Louth have received grants, they include:

€20,000 for the provision of water dispensers at three large beaches - Carlingford, Clogherhead, Gyles Quay, and Templetown.

€17,100 for Stephenstown pond for upgrade of existing walkway.

€10,800 for the provision of signage and picnic tables at the Long Womans Grave in Corrakitt, Omeath

€19,800 for the installation of trail heads, informational and directional signage at Monasterboice Walking Trails in Monasterboice.

Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the news: “This funding will go some way towards ensuring our communities can continue to enjoy the outdoor amenities, right here on our doorstep.

“Covid-19 has brought a notable increase in the number of people using our walking trails, cycleways, parks and other resources to exercise and keep fit, while respecting the guidelines on social distancing.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

The funding announced today, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each.

It is being announced in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who are co-funding the projects in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Further announcements in respect of medium and large-scale projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, with funding of up to €200,000 and €500,000 respectively for each project, will be made at a later stage.

Senator John McGahon also welcomed the funding:

"The funding announced, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each. 2020 has really demonstrated the need to invest in our outdoor local amenities as there has been a huge increase in people using walking trails and the great outdoors."

“In total, the outdoor recreation scheme will allocate €3.2 million for 173 projects across the country, with a particular focus on rural areas. This is really important funding for our local communities in County Louth and it will greatly enhance the safety and enjoyment of our walking trails and beeches for everyone,” concluded Senator McGahon.