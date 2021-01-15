Gardaí probe alleged Covid breach at Louth wedding

Gardaí have confirmed that they are probing the circumstances of a wedding which allegedly breached Covid-19 public health measures after Christmas.

The event allegedly took place at a Dundalk venue in the days after Christmas but prior to the New Year. Gardaí are investigating reports that the wedding was attended by more guests than permitted at the time under restrictions.

The investigation comes as Louth battles the second-highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country with 235 new cases confirmed on Thursday and a 14-day incidence rate of 2,461.9 per 100,000.

The county was in a similar position with regards virus spread in the days after Christmas as the country came to grips with the deadly third wave of Covid-19.

In a statement to the Democrat, a Garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí have been made aware of reports of the above in Dundalk, Co Louth and are currently carrying out investigations into the nature of these claims to establish any breach of the public health guidelines or criminal activity in relation to Covid-19."