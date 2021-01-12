A fixer-upper! Three-bedroom city home hits the market with attractive price tag

Although in need of complete refurbishment, this three-bedroom property in the heart of Kilkenny city is listed with a price tag of just €95,000.

Originally built in 1950 and extending to approximately 689 sq/ft, this property offers a discerning purchaser an opportunity to create their dream home and comes to the market with some attractive original features still intact.

Situated on Pearse Street, just off Butt's Green which connects Dominic Street with Granges Road, the property is in close proximity to all local amenities and less than a 10-minute walk into the heart of Kilkenny city centre.

The property is well set back from the road with a large front and side garden which is fully walled. There is a vehicular entrance for secure off-street parking and a separate pedestrian entrance with a pathway leading up to the front door. A pedestrian gate gives access to the rear yard which is fully walled and laid in concrete, while an outside toilet adjoins the rear of the property.

The layout at ground floor level comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room/bedroom, living room and kitchen, while the first floor level boasts two good sized double bedrooms.

Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. There are a number of primary and secondary schools in close proximity. A ten minute will take you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford by car, and Kilkenny Railway and Bus Station is also in close proximity.

