Warning of water discolouration and disruption in Dundalk

Dundalk householders have been warned of possible water discolouration and disruption this week.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out leak detection works securing the water supply for customers in Carrickmacross Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas.

While works on ongoing customers in Carrick Road, Rockmount Gardens, Mounthamilton, Willow Grove, Railway Terrace, Ard Easmuinn, Mount Avenue, parts of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience water discolouration, low pressure and/or water outages for short periods from 10:30am on Wednesday, 13 January until 6pm on Friday, 15 January.

"It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing," Irish Water has said.

"Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when leak detection works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services."

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.