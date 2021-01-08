Louth gardaí on high alert after raid on cannabis operation

Gardaí in Louth are on alert for serious drug crime activity in the county as part of Operation Stratus.

Gardaí made a discovery of drugs during a search operation at Collon in recent days.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit attached to Drogheda Garda Station executed a Section 26 Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 warrant at Collon, County Louth shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, January 4.

During the course of the search, a quantity of Cannabis worth around €2,000 was seized.

This search is in relation to the ongoing Operation Stratus and targeted sale and supply of controlled drugs in rural areas such as Collon, Co Louth.

"At all times during the course of the search members adhered to Covid 19 guidelines," gardaí said.