WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues another Weather Warning for Ireland as cold snap continues

Met Eireann has issued yet another country wide Weather Warning as the cold snap is set to continue.

Met Éireann is forecasting another very cold night with temperatures dropping to between 0 to -4°C.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for all of Ireland and is warning that ice will form on untreated surfaces making for another day of hazardous road and footpath conditions throughout Friday.

The warning is valid from 5pm Thursday afternoon until 11am Friday morning.