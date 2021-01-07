5KM SNOW PHOTO CALL: We want you snowy Louth photographs

Louth woke up to a blanket of snow this morning, Thursday, January 7.

We want to feature your lovely photos as you enjoy the snow scenes across the county, while adhering to your 5km from home Covid-19 restrictions.

Send them to us at editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie for publication in the Dundalk Democrat in the coming weeks.

We want your snowmen, snowy walks, landscapes, everything, so get in touch!

Include the location of your snowy scenes and the names of any people in photos.