Concern as decision taken to close Louth beach car parks

Cllr Michelle Hall has expressed concern for those seeking to exercise following the decision to close car parks at some Louth beaches.

In a short statement, Louth County Council said that "in consultation with the Gardai, the following car parks will be closed from Tuesday, January 5 - Seapoint, Clogherhead and Port beach car parks.

"This is as a result of public safety concerns related to covid. The situation will be monitored.”

Cllr Hall said: "As a local I’m concerned how this will affect people’s ability to get out and exercise in their 5km zone. Should there not be more Garda checkpoints instead? she asked her Facebook followers.

She added: "My concern is that areas like Termonfeckin don’t have footpaths that make exercise or access to the beach safe or easy. So locals are affected by the closure of the car park."