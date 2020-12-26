Christmas Day horror as man and woman stabbed in Dundalk

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating two stabbings which occurred on Christmas day in the town.

Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged stabbing in the Castleross area of Dundalk at 11.15pm on Christmas night.

One man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Separately, Gardaí attended the scene of an earlier alleged stabbing in the Saltown area of Dundalk at approximately 9.50pm on Christmas night.

A woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of her injuries following the incident.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in relation to either incident but enquiries are ongoing.