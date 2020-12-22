Louth senator asks people to 'revise' their Christmas plans amid Covid surge

Senator Erin McGreehan is urging people to take stock of the latest advice from NPHET and to consider their current Christmas plans carefully.

Senator McGreehan commented, “Due to the high number of Covid-19 cases at the moment, I would ask that people be very cautious when they are visiting other people and to take on board the advice of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who has asked people to revise their plans this Christmas.”

In Louth, the most recent figures show 21 new confirmed cases, while the county currently has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 of population in the country.

Senator McGreehan added, “There is a responsibility on all of us to make the right decisions – including washing our hands, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing – to ensure that we protect each other and our loved ones.”

Speaking last night, CMO Tony Holohan said this latest spike in Covid-19 numbers is “now a third wave” and that it is “happening much, much sooner than anticipated.”