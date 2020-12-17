Bus Éireann's Christmas schedule and important travel advice for Louth passengers

Bus Éireann is informing customers about its Christmas schedule and providing important travel advice.

In general, final departures will be from 9pm on Christmas Eve – intercity Expressway customers should check their specific schedule online.

There will be no services on Christmas Day, and they resume on December 26 at 9am with a Sunday service. A Sunday service will operate on December 27 and 28, with a weekday service resuming on December 29. Normal weekday services will run on December 31 and a Sunday service on January 1, 2021.

Full details are available at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie. Service updates are regularly posted to these websites.

Important travel advice

All services will operate at 50% capacity. The permissible capacity number is posted at the entrance of the vehicle.

Nobody with any Covid-19 symptoms such as a fever and/or cough, or anyone travelling to a Covid test centre for a test or awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, should take public transport.

The law requires everyone over 13 years of age to wear a face mask for the entirety of their journey on public transport, except people with specific conditions.

Bus Éireann has very limited capacity to provide additional vehicles. People should aim to travel as early as possible before Christmas and in off-peak times.

Intending passengers can purchase tickets online, but in general this does not guarantee a seat. Seat reservation is available on Expressway routes X8, X12, 20/X20, 30, 32, 40/40A – that is from Dublin to Cork, Limerick, Galway, Donegal, Letterkenny, and from Tralee to Rosslare via Cork and Waterford.

Passengers are asked where possible to use non-cash forms of payment such as Leap Cards, ticket vending machines at stations and buying tickets online.

Bus Éireann has increased cleaning on its fleet including overnight deep cleaning, and provides personal protective equipment to drivers and frontline staff.